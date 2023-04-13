Where are my glasses? I just put them on the table.
I just had my keys. Now where did I place them?
Or …
How many of you have walked into your kitchen and forgotten why you went in there in the first place?
We’ve all asked ourselves these questions, and while at first we may not pay attention to these lapses, as we grow older we may begin to worry about what they mean.
“Forgetfulness” can be frustrating, and most of the time it isn’t a cause for concern. We all know it can be harder to remember things the older we get as our memories can become cluttered. It is a normal part of aging, right?
Age-related memory changes are not the same thing as dementia with the main difference being that the former isn’t disabling. If you, a loved one or a friend is beginning to experience memory loss that interferes with daily life and the ability to complete everyday tasks, this may be a sign of early-stage dementia – and dementia is not a normal part of aging.
So how do we identify what is a normal part of aging versus recognizing the signs of something more serious?
Normal age-related memory loss doesn’t cause a significant disruption in your daily life. Yes, you may misplace your glasses sometimes. You may also find it necessary to make lists more often to remember appointments or tasks. But these changes typically don’t affect your ability to work, live independently or maintain a social life.
Dementia on the other hand, usually begins gradually and worsens over time. It impairs your ability to do simple daily tasks, work, interact with others and maintain relationships. Early indication that something might be wrong can include:
• Difficulty performing simple tasks such as dressing and following a recipe;
• Becoming more isolated from family and friends;
• Unable to manage money and pay bills;
• Forgetfulness of conversations, appointments or events;
• Changes in hygiene and appearance;
• Repetitive questioning;
• Unable to follow simple directions or getting lost in familiar places, and
• Changes in behavior or mood for no apparent reason.
It is not unusual to have occasional lapses in memory or to make small mistakes in daily life – we are only human after all. However if you, a loved one or a friend has problems remembering recent events or thinking clearly, talk with a doctor. Finding the cause of the problems is important in determining the best course of action and in making the right treatment plan. Coming to terms with memory loss and the possible onset of dementia can be difficult, but know that you are not alone.
Lori Scarsella is memory care adviser for Arden Courts of Chagrin Falls in Bainbridge Township.
