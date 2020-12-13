Every year at the start of Chanukah, I share a healthy latke recipe and today is no different. But first, I want to describe some amazing research that may bring major changes soon.
Recent studies involve data on the mechanism of aging, where there’s a chance for major investments and progress toward gaining 30 years of life in the next 10 years. One of the 14 major mechanisms of aging is the accumulation of dysfunctional changes in the switches, or epigenes, that disrupt gene expression patterns, leading to decreases in tissue function and regenerative capacity. Over time, this hypothesis indicates the central nervous system loses function and regenerative capacity, favoring the development of mental dysfunction over time.
A study published in the journal Nature Dec. 3 studied three genes that can reset your epigenes back to their eight-cell stage – or back to your original factory settings. Using the eye as a model CNS tissue, this group from Harvard and MIT “show that ectopic expression of genes in mouse retinal ganglion cells restores youthful DNA methylation patterns, promotes axon regeneration after injury and reverses vision loss in a mouse model of glaucoma and in aged mice.”
Medical science may be able to reset your genes back to your original settings and help you restore all your functions – including mental functions, back to that of 30 years ago. Wow, if this reprogramming is repeatable in humans – and data implies it is – prepare to be
30 years younger.
But you need to keep your brain as young as possible until we can reboot your genes. And yes, you do inherit more from your parents than your genes – such as their latkes and chopped liver recipes. But, those passed down recipes need revisions if you are to see your grandchildren through college, let alone your great-grandchildren.
It is easy to modify latkes to be healthier. To help, the Cleveland Clinic wellness medicine nutrition and cooking program, its chief chef Jim Perko and nutritionist Kristin Kirkpatrick changed the traditional latkes to caramelized onion, chive, zucchini, walnut and potato latkes. They take about three minutes longer to make, and taste almost as good.
And if your taste buds have gotten used to healthier fat, they actually taste even better.
Dr. Michael Roizen writes about wellness for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News. He is chief wellness officer and chair of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.