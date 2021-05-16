Several of my prior columns presented a summary of the most amazing articles I’d recently read. These studies involve data on the mechanism of aging, the take home, you have a chance of enjoying and living 30 years younger due to major investments and progress in this area of research.
Like the epigenetic reprogramming of retinal cells of rats at Harvard and Yale universities that promise to reverse glaucoma and macular degeneration. That is if 60 is now the new 40, maybe 90 will be the new 40 by 2030.
But rather than discuss one of the 14 major mechanisms of aging, let’s ponder the recent data on the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. population and why we think these data may mislead you into thinking America will be shrinking like Japan is. Rather, this longevity research implies we may really have some of our greatest population expansion in the U.S. by 2050.
The pandemic has wiped out more than 580,000 Americans, thankfully this scourge looks like it is slowing substantially as vaccinations increase and the weather warms. But even including all the deaths attributed to SARS CoV2, over 300,000 more deaths than expected occurred in 2020. And calculated life expectancy at birth decreased by one year by January 2021. Will the U.S. population shrink due to this change?
Another contributing factor to population estimates in the USA by 2050 was the recent report of the least population gains in U.S. as only 331.4 million people were counted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 1.6 million less than expected. And reported was the lowest U.S. fertility rate and immigration rates since the Great Depression. While the Census Bureau has not yet updated its projections for 2050, you can project it would estimate it will be less than the 55 million additional people than they had expected by 2050.
But our “Great Age Reboot” projections indicate the U.S. will more than double that 2050 projection, and most of the growth will be in the new YOLD’s (young olds as termed by the Japanese). But rather than these 70- to 100-year-olds being run down and drooling, they will be producers, the equivalent of 30 years younger now.
In 1917, life expectancy at birth for men was 48 and women was 54. By the end of 1918 and due to a pandemic, life expectancy at birth was 36 and 42. But, it rebounded to 53 and 55, respectively, by 1920. And while we have been in an epidemic and a pandemic this past year (opioids and COVID-19), we think life expectancy at birth likely will rebound fast from these.
Further the products of the exponential increase in research into aging mechanisms will not just slow aging as it has in the past to increase life expectancy about 2.5 years every decade since 1870. This slowing of aging has made 60 the new 40. But the products of exponential growth in aging research promises to reverse the effects of aging. Aging will not just be slowed, but you will be able to be younger physiologically.
This difference is important. We call slowing of aging: rejuvenation. When cells replace themselves, they copy the errors they have accumulated. Slowing aging by rejuvenation makes you slow your rate of aging by your cells copying cells younger than those of your high school classmates. Regeneration is the reversal of aging. As we described earlier in this series of columns, for example, epigenetic reprogramming of your cells to those cells when you were much younger, younger than you were before the reprogramming, not just younger than your classmates. This difference is important as most of us would not want to live to 110 if it means that your dinner consists of pureed peas, that you can’t hear the night nurse tell you they’re pureed peas and not pistachio pudding, and that you can’t remember if you even like peas, or, for that matter, if you have children.
What does this mean for the U.S.?
As co-author Albert Ratner said, “Demographics is destiny.” Growth of 55 million or 16% requires one change in housing, food production, etc., while growth of 110 million, most over age 60, requires quite another. And preparation for 40 at 60, or 65 at 85, is one thing, but quite another to be 40 at 90.
Dr. Michael Roizen writes about wellness for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News. He is chief wellness officer and chair of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.