The Washington Post recently published an article entitled, “Seniors are going it alone as home-care aides flee for higher paying jobs.” This article, with its scary title, was recently published in The Plain Dealer as well.
The article warned about nationwide concerns in the senior care labor market and how it is negatively impacting the industry nationwide. In many areas of the country, this labor shortage restriction has created a scenario where one spouse is trying to care for the other. The stories are true; demand is up and the supply of people willing to work in home care is declining. Demographers call this the “Silver Tsunami.”
While most senior care companies have fallen victim to the multitude of pressures over the past two years, some have gotten stronger. They have retained and even recruited excellent caregivers to their already strong workforce. These employees have the passion and patience to take on this demanding job.
Longevity is not a typical word in the home care industry. That’s why the companies that have been around for 20-plus are so unique. This has helped them maintain a strong reputation and long history with the community they serve. Many of their new patients come from recommendations made by a friend, family member or health care professional. Because these companies have been around for a long time, they can weather the storm of a changing health care climate.
What sets these successful home healthcare companies apart is that they invest heavily in their employees with regular training and education. Since caregivers may deal with a diverse population, they spend time learning about different cultures and religious customs. The agencies pay well and offer great benefits like paid time off and 401(k) options. They have a dedication to quality-of-care and high standards that are continually reviewed and monitored by the owners and operators. These stakeholders know that the key to their successful companies are their employees. The investment they make positively affects their employees’ lives and in turn, the lives of the seniors they serve.
When you’re looking for a home health care agency, find out how long they’ve been around, how long their employees have been with the company and if they can provide references from other clients. The reputable companies will be ready to provide the best senior care possible; even in the midst of a Silver Tsunami!
Jeannie Radcliff is the vice president and co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Oakwood.
