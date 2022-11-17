Complaints of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, dating violence and sexual harassment on campuses are governed by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, an anti-discrimination law designed to ensure equal opportunity in educational settings regardless of sex. Current Title IX regulations mandate that colleges and universities investigate these types of claims and undertake steps to curtail gender-based misconduct on campus.
Despite U.S. Department of Education “guidance” requiring schools to eradicate sexual misconduct, there had been no formal regulations promulgated until the department of education published its Final Rule on May 6, 2020. While the regulations have been highly criticized, the reality is that the regulations helped to establish a process that was fairer to both complainants and respondents in adjudicating sexual misconduct claims. These regulations required schools to provide live hearings with the opportunity for cross examination, implement the presumption of innocence, and allow the parties to review all evidence prior to hearing, as well as a number of other procedural protections.
In 2021, President Joe Biden and the department of education announced that they would be issuing a proposed rule on Title IX, vowing to roll back many of the due process protections implemented by the 2020 regulations. On June 23, the department of education published its proposed amendments to the current regulations. The department of education made the goals of these amendments clear, as it stated in an announcement, “The proposed amendments will restore crucial protections for students who are victims of sexual harassment, assault, and sex-based discrimination – a critical safety net for survivors that was weakened under previous regulations.”
While some may welcome changes to the proposed regulations, the proposed regulations cause concern for proponents of due process and fundamental fairness within this arena. For example, the proposed regulations would allow schools to return to a single-investigator model. Here, one person serves as the investigator and decision maker, thereby serving as investigator, judge and jury. To that end, the proposed rules would eliminate the requirement that schools hold live hearings with the opportunity for cross-examination, as well as mandate that only a “summary” of evidence is provided to the parties before any hearing.
The proposed amendments cause grave concerns, as many of the regulations will have a directly adverse effect on the accused and their due process rights. However, it is anticipated that these regulations will be met with a wave of litigation, as courts from around the country have upheld many of these due process rights for the accused. At this time, there is no anticipated release date for the Final Rule. Nonetheless, the implementation of the Final Rule and the attempt to roll back many of these due process protections will certainly be one to watch over the coming months.
Attorney Ian Friedman is founding partner of Friedman & Nemecek, L.L.C. in Cleveland.
