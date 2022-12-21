The leadership of Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State University will share insights directly from campus, including Hillel staff, board leadership and most importantly, the students on campus in Northeast Ohio today, in a new monthly column. The Cleveland Jewish News is making this space available so the CJN and Hillel can inform the community on what is happening on their campuses in Northeast Ohio.
Jewish College Students Are the Leaders of Today, Not Just Tomorrow
By Jared Isaacson, Executive Director, Cleveland Hillel
A few weeks ago, I was fortunate to travel to New Jersey for a bat mitzvah for the daughter of one of my childhood friends. During Shabbat morning services, thoughts were publicly shared by the rabbi, the parents, a synagogue board trustee member and the bat mitzvah girl herself, all of whom referenced how the bat mitzvah ceremony and service represented the “graduation” of the celebrant to the rank of adult within the Jewish community. Upon completing a bat (or bar) mitzvah service, the early-teen members of our congregation and community become fully fledged functioning members of our Jewish society, with all the responsibilities that come with this new status.
In some respects, that could feel a bit overwhelming to a 12- or 13-year-old, as they realize they are no longer a child, no longer someone who doesn’t need to think about the commandments, mitzvot and obligations that come with the connections to B’nai Yisrael, to Am Yisrael.
On the other hand, I started thinking about the young adults I work alongside as the executive director of Cleveland Hillel, and I simultaneously thought how this ascension to adulthood made sense. These young men and women, most of whom are just five or six years past the ages of becoming a bar or bat mitzvah, assume tremendous levels of responsibility as full participants in Jewish life on campus. The college students who our Hillel staff engage with daily not only participate in Jewish life on campus, but they actively work on creative, diverse and far-reaching efforts to create and grow Jewish life on campus.
The community of young adults at Hillel engage in creating meaningful Jewish experiences and memories, while bolstering
Jewish pride is an extremely remarkable one. These are young men and women who are building the foundations of their personal and professional lives, while also making their place in the Jewish community as they create their unique Jewish identity.
And make no mistake about it, they are doing so as full members of the Jewish community – as Jewish adults, and most importantly, as Jewish leaders.
Many times, people ask with the best of intentions how “the kids” are doing on campus in reference to all the challenges college students face. From addressing specific trials facing our greater Jewish community (such as the rising tide of antisemitism and the increasing opposition to Israel’s existence) to the greater issues we face as a society (such as climate change and the decline in mental health and wellness), these queries and concerns are meant positively and with affection, but they miss one important detail: these aren’t kids – they are full-fledged functioning adult members of our community, and they are passionately embracing their role as such.
The many hours they put into their work as Jewish leaders, volunteering to create a vibrant Jewish life on campus by building and strengthening our global Jewish community as they perform acts of chesed and enact mitzvot, is wonderful to witness. I invite you all to recognize and celebrate the simcha I get to participate in every day, as these young adults not only accept the responsibilities we gave them at bar and bat mitzvah age, but as they embrace those responsibilities in the here and now. These are not the leaders of tomorrow … these are the leaders of today, and they are impressive.
Jewish Life on Campus in 2023
By Adam Hirsh, Executive Director, Hillel at Kent State University
Hillel has taken many forms over the years. From originating as a safe-haven for Jewish students in the 1930s, to a campus synagogue in the 1970s, to a peer-driven community building organization in the 2010s. Today, Hillel is a growing hub for innovative Jewish leadership, thought and connections. Hillels strategically take the interests, desires and needs of our students, discovered through personal coffee meetings and ongoing mentorship, and synthesize the information to shape the Jewish campus experience. We work with a transient community that changes significantly (at least by 25%) every year. Because of that, we must assess and innovate each year. By doing so, we cultivate a relevant and personalized Jewish experience.
This generation of college students has been dealt a unique set of challenges unlike any other, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the dramatic rise in antisemitism. Among these challenges, our students demonstrate a resilient passion for Jewish life and identity that has resulted in increased student engagement nearly every year in recent memory. As you’ll learn in this monthly column, the Jewish future is in great hands thanks to the energy and passion of this generation of college students.