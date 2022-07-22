President Joe Biden's physician says the president's COVID symptoms have improved after a full day of treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and Tylenol. Dr. Kevin O'Connor says Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but has been normal since then. O'Connor says Biden has normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but he did not provide specific metrics. Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday. The White House released a photo Friday of Biden working the phones, masked, from a room in the White House residence. It's working to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness.