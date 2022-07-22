Are you certain that the driver behind you has adequate insurance coverage if they “rear-end” you? What if I told you that one out of eight drivers are uninsured? Furthermore, people spend on average 4.4 hours per day doing non-vocal activities on their smartphones. Drivers are texting and scrolling through social media, all while quickly closing the distance between you and their car or semi-truck.
Many times, people price shop for auto insurance and choose minimal coverages as allowed by the state of Ohio. However, buying the state minimum coverage for an automobile does not protect you or your family from catastrophic or severe injury. For example, assume Driver A of an automobile is carrying the minimum limits of an auto policy, which is $25,000 in Ohio. Driver A is rear ended by Driver B who either has no insurance or has the state minimum of $25,000.
Let’s further assume the worst and Driver A is catastrophically injured such that he/she is wheelchair ridden for the rest of their life. How does Driver A now protect his/her family when Driver B either had no coverage or state minimum coverage of $25,000? Every person needs to be adequately insured by their insurance agent and should be advised they need uninsured and under-insured as well as an umbrella policy of several million dollars beyond their auto limits.
If Driver A had an auto policy with both UM/UIM coverage with limits of $300,000 he/she can make a claim under their own policy and receive up to that $300,000. If Driver A had an umbrella policy of $3,000,000, then he/she would be able to access $3,000,000 if catastrophically injured, protecting the needs of their family and having the financial means to survive this catastrophic injury.
What’s important to note is that umbrella policies in the millions of dollars are not expensive compared to other insurance coverages because they are rarely tapped into because usually injuries are not catastrophic and you first collect minimum coverages from Driver B or A’s underlying policies before the umbrella policy limits are accessed. If Driver A had a $300,000 UM/UIM auto policy, then he/she would first collect the $300,000 and then they could access their $3,000,000 umbrella policy.
Many people are reluctant to make claims on their UM/UIM or umbrella policy thinking their rates will go up. Ohio law prevents insurance carriers from raising your rates when you make a UM/UIM motorist claim since they are only available when the injured party is not at fault.
When you buy an umbrella policy, make certain it includes UM/UIM motorist coverage. It is the responsibility of every insurance agent to make sure that their clients and their assets are protected, while being sensitive to their clients’ budgeting concerns.
Lexy Elk is chief operating officer of ProtectALL Insurance in Mayfield Heights and Columbus.
