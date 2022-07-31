Summer is here, the flowers are in bloom, and it’s an excellent time to visit Richmond Heights. Richmond Heights is a warm and vibrant city, and we are working hard to create a “brighter tomorrow” for our residents and businesses.
Richmond Heights is home to nearly 11,000 people in our 4.4 square miles. We are home to the Cuyahoga County Airport and are working with a private entity to redevelop the former Richmond Heights mall. Our schools partnered with the Cuyahoga County Public Library for an innovative shared space that supports our children and residents. We’ve even had a national film production at Greenwood Farm Community Park.
Richmond Heights is reimagining our future by working on a master plan, supporting new housing, reinvigorating services like senior support, community parks, community gardens, our pool and repairing our roads. Our community is inclusive and actively engages with our schools, faith communities and seniors.
Richmond Heights is open for business – we support our local companies to help ensure we keep and attract good businesses and jobs here. Richmond Heights supports our residents through the Heritage Home Program.
Richmond Heights has a strong school district headed by Renee Willis. We are proud of our state champion boys’ basketball team.
Richmond Heights is safe. We ensure that our safety forces are active and prepared to serve in our great city.
I am happy to report that Richmond Heights is stronger and safer, and we are working hard to create an excellent quality of life for all our residents. Thank you to everyone who is helping Richmond Heights achieve a “brighter tomorrow.”
Kim Thomas is the mayor of Richmond Heights.