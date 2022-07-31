From any challenge comes opportunity. Whether a global pandemic or an unconstitutional school funding system, Richmond Heights Local Schools remains committed to creating an equitable educational experience for all students.
Over the past two years, we have continued to work toward this mission and that of preparing our learners to navigate our ever-changing world.
Expanded Programming, Expanded Community
Despite the upheaval caused by COVID-19, Richmond Heights forged ahead with its plans for a new school that focuses on expanding hands-on learning opportunities and creating more collaborative spaces for students, and serving as a community center for residents and businesses.
The 2022-23 school year marks the second full year our students will learn in our upper school, which houses grades seven to 12. The new school has given Richmond Heights schools the chance to introduce 21st-century equipment and cutting-edge curriculum, such as the flight simulators and drones that we’ve added to our aviation classroom, our expanded Makerspace, where students put concepts they have learned in the classroom into practice by designing and producing products, and our Early College Early Career program through our partnership with MAGNET.
The new learning center is also home to the Cuyahoga County Public Library Richmond Heights branch as well as a multipurpose auditorium available for community-wide events and a gymnasium equipped to host basketball tournaments. Showcasing our state-of-the-art facilities and serving as a resource only serve to make our community stronger.
Leading the Fight for Fair School Funding
Richmond Heights schools is a lead plaintiff in a case declaring Ohio’s school voucher program unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed earlier this year and we are joined by nearly 100 other school districts across the state. The suit asserts, among other things, that vouchers are being used primarily by non-minority students even though the program was meant to assist economically disadvantaged minority pupils. Richmond Heights is joined by Cleveland Heights-University Heights City Schools as a lead plaintiff, as well as by the Columbus and Lima city schools.
Similarly, the state’s new school funding model, the Fair School Funding Plan, is cause for concern. Public schools are funded by the state and local taxpayers. The new plan takes into consideration a district’s wealth to tax ratio and community members’ ability to pay. Based on current projections and the fact that the plan is being phased in over six years, our district will be more dependent on local dollars in 2022 and 2023 than in previous years.
As a result of this and recent economic development that comes with no new monies for our schools, our district is considering replacing our property tax with an income tax. Early data shows this could be a more equitable way of taxing our residents while continuing to provide the best education possible. Watch for more information soon to learn more and share your thoughts.
Small, yet Mighty
Kudos to the Richmond Heights state champs in boys’ basketball.
Renee Willis is superintendent of the Richmond Heights Local Schools.