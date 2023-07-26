As the proud superintendent of Richmond Heights Local Schools, I’m honored to share our district’s achievements and goals, reflecting our dedication to student empowerment and academic excellence.
The centerpiece of our strategic plan through 2027 is student achievement. A key objective of this plan involves nurturing students’ unique talents and skills and empowering them with opportunities that transcend traditional academics. Thanks to our community partnerships, this summer, our students are learning leadership skills, gaining real-world experience and comprehending societal issues. They are being prepared not just to participate, but to impact change in an evolving global community.
Our students continue to shine in many diverse areas. An example is Tiffany Singh, who is attending Case Western Reserve University’s Pre-College Online Program this summer. She is taking courses in fields ranging from engineering to neuroscience, highlighting our students’ multidisciplinary interests. Aamirah Taylor represented our school in the Look Up to Cleveland program, gaining valuable leadership skills and an understanding of urban planning, environmental justice and social issues. Students Kingston Jackson and Alexzandria Jackson attended MedCamp at The University of Maryland this summer.
We are also proud of brothers Drew and Kaleb McSears for receiving the ESC of Northeast Ohio Humanitarian Awards. They were recognized for their leadership, community service and excellent character, demonstrating our commitment to developing holistic learners.
Our programs extend beyond traditional academics. The REACH summer enrichment program, sponsored by the esteemed University School, is aiding our gifted fifth-grade boys in their personal and academic growth. Additionally, our partnership with Component Repair Technologies has led to exciting opportunities for our students. Taylor Robinson, a recent graduate, secured full-time employment after her involvement in CRT’s SOAR program.
Our students are also taking strides toward environmental stewardship. A group of Great Lakes Literacy Scholars is leading the way in bringing a recycling program to Richmond Heights, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices.
The district’s first-ever Kindergarten Readiness Academy in June saw 19 soon-to-be Spartans preparing for their educational journey, primarily focusing on literacy skills. This initiative aims to strengthen early literacy and monitor progress throughout the year.
Notably, Josiah Harris, a Richmond graduate of 2022 who spearheaded our first basketball state championship, obtained an associates degree from Lakeland Community College. Now attending West Virginia on a full basketball scholarship, exemplifying our commitment to nurturing excellence in sports. Also, our men’s basketball team winning the state championship underscores our district’s dedication to holistic development.
Our collective achievements were recently acknowledged with the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Ohio Outstanding Superintendent Performance Award of Excellence for 2023. I am proud to accept this honor, as it reflects the tireless work of our staff and community.
We are thankful for the community’s support in helping Richmond Heights become a top school district. Together, we will continue empowering our students, nurturing their dreams, and striving for academic and personal excellence.
Renee Willis is superintendent of the Richmond Heights Local Schools.