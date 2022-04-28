It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as mayor of Shaker Heights over the past several years. It’s no secret that these years have brought unprecedented challenges for all Ohio communities, including ours. Notwithstanding these challenges, through the hard work of city council and our city staff and administration, the city continues to make significant progress on numerous important initiatives. And as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, I am heartened to see our residents out and about, fully enjoying the amenities that make living in Shaker Heights such a pleasure. It’s exciting to watch our city – and commercial districts – once again bustling with activity.
I am pleased to report that among our most important achievements this past year is the city’s pilot Mental Health Response Program. The city has partnered with MetroHealth and Recovery Resources to embed a social worker alongside our police officers and firefighters/paramedics. This social worker helps our first responders in assisting residents who are experiencing mental health crises and connects them to the social services they require. We officially launched this pilot program in early 2022 and it has already had a significant positive impact in our community.
Shaker Heights has also continued to make progress on other key initiatives that will benefit the community for years to come, especially in the areas of economic development, facilities master planning and sustainability.
Earlier this year, the city kicked off public engagement for the revitalization of Lee Road, a critical commercial corridor, from Van Aken Boulevard south to the city border at Scottsdale Boulevard and beyond to Walden Avenue in Cleveland. The goal of the Lee Road Action Plan is to comprehensively transform this section of Lee Road into a thriving corridor and commercial district that is attractive, walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly. Importantly, we are collaborating with the city of Cleveland in a regional effort to reinvigorate all of Lee Road in both Shaker Heights and Cleveland.
This engagement with neighborhood residents, business owners, and other stakeholders impacted by Lee Road will allow us to create a plan that meets community needs, while also laying the groundwork for future economic development, job creation and improving connections to the adjoining neighborhoods of Moreland and Lomond. In addition to public engagement, city staff is hard at work to secure funding to make this vision for Lee Road a reality.
Another critical area of focus for Shaker Heights has been the planning for the future of our community facilities. Our historic city and many of its buildings are now nearly or more than 100 years old; so making decisions regarding our public facilities for the next 100 years is an imperative. The city is collaborating with the Shaker Heights City School District and the Shaker Heights Public Library to develop a comprehensive facilities master plan for the community’s public buildings and other assets. This effort, called “Forward Together,” has just wrapped up the second phase of an ongoing public engagement process to understand the community’s priorities and desires for public facilities in the future. This process is complex and challenging but it is a critical undertaking and I look forward to continuing this collaboration.
Last, but hardly least, the city continues to work toward becoming a more sustainable community. In 2021, we were delighted to achieve LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED for Cities and Communities program. Shaker Heights is one of only three cities in Ohio to receive this recognition.
Other sustainability initiatives include the pilot “Grow Not Mow” program, which seeks to limit mowing on select publicly-owned parcels of land. This not only restores native habitat in these areas, but reduces noise and air pollution and stormwater runoff. After adopting a 100% renewable electric plan for all city buildings and streetlights, we purchased our first electric vehicle last year and are also exploring the use of electric mowers and other landscaping equipment.
Recognized as a “Tree City USA” for 37 years, we continue to focus on expanding our urban forest. Thanks to grants from Cuyahoga County, Boise Paper and others, we have planted more than 500 new trees in Shaker Heights in just the past year. In addition, city council officially adopted a new Street Tree Master Plan, which is a comprehensive program, based on best practices, to care for the community’s 30,000-plus street trees. We recognize that the tree-lined streets of Shaker Heights are not just beautiful, but they are a vital environmental asset that must be protected and preserved for future generations.
As you can see, we remain busy – and committed to – making Shaker Heights a great place to live and work. As the weather warms, we invite you to visit and enjoy our beautiful parklands, stroll through our historic neighborhoods, and experience our vibrant commercial districts. I hope to see you around town.
David E. Weiss is mayor of the city of Shaker Heights.