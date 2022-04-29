Social and emotional learning and support for students in prekindergarten through the 12th grade is more important now than ever before. The reasons for this include the isolation that many students and families experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact that technology has had on social relationships and the changing nature of the world around us.
As educators, we also better understand that in order for students to be academically successful, they need to be equipped with the support and skills to help them interact and develop positive relationships with the adults and peers around them.
These issues are not unique to Shaker Heights. Nationwide, students from a variety of life experiences are exhibiting increased social and emotional needs. Veteran educators share that they have never seen anything like the social and emotional challenges that we are seeing across all age groups. Young students struggle with the interactions and routines that are part of the regular school day. Older students have difficulty addressing conflict and dealing with strong emotions in healthy and responsible ways.
Like many educators across the country, our faculty and staff in the Shaker Heights City School District have truly been going above and beyond to serve our students. Even so, some students – whether as a result of the pandemic or other factors – have struggled to find constructive strategies to deal with difficult social situations or with regulating their emotions.
To be clear, no district should tolerate violent or disruptive behaviors. But we also recognize that these behaviors indicate an increased need for social-emotional learning supports in our schools.
We in Shaker Heights are excited about the expansion of social-emotional support services that has already occurred within the district. We now have a student wellness and success supervisor who is helping to provide more wraparound services for our students and families. We also have teams of support professionals who are refining and strengthening all available services and who are supporting the implementation of social-emotional learning curriculum at all grade levels. Finally, we now have student care specialists and social workers in place in every school along with a range of counseling services and other supports.
There are no easy solutions to the challenges schools are facing, but I am confident that we are on the right path forward as we incorporate and prioritize student emotional and mental well-being in our classrooms. For additional information, and for helpful resources by grade level, I encourage you to visit the Shaker Heights Schools’ website at shaker.org/SocialEmotionalSkills. Together, and with a focus on supporting student academic needs, as well as social and emotional learning skills, we will emerge from these challenging times stronger and better positioned to engage all children in our learning spaces.
David Glasner is superintendent of the Shaker Heights City School District.