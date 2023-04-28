Nearly 200 members of the Shaker Heights High School marching band spent their spring break on a week-long concert tour of France that included memorable musical performances at the hallowed grounds of the Normandy American Cemetery and the majestic Eiffel Tower. While music was the focus of the trip, the experience also provided students the opportunity to examine the intersection of another society’s language, culture, history, politics and geography. As they learned, the students worked together as a team, with each individual playing a crucial role in the overall success of the group experience.
In many ways, the experience of these student-musicians defines what an International Baccalaureate (IB) education is all about. Our district is just one of seven public school districts in North America to offer the prestigious IB educational framework to every student in every grade level. Because IB embraces a global focus and emphasizes hands-on projects, inquiry-based learning and community service, a Shaker education often extends beyond the borders of nations and the hours of a traditional school day. In recent years, Shaker students have spent their spare time repairing a school house in Cambodia, planting trees in Costa Rica and helping with the construction of a community center in a remote village in Morocco.
But experiencing an IB education in Shaker Heights doesn’t necessarily require a passport. Every spring, our fourth- and eighth-grade students present IB Exhibition and Community Project action research projects – great examples of how our students apply their learning towards helping make our community a better place. In high school, students can choose from a wide range of course pathways, including our IB Diploma Programme, over 30 Advanced Placement courses and a robust offering of Career Technical Education pathways such as engineering and manufacturing, firefighting, pharmacy and culinary arts, to name a few.
Likewise, in Shaker Heights all students engage in world language, arts, drama and music instruction. At the elementary level, all students learn Spanish and then select a world language on which to focus by sixth grade. By middle school, all students learn to play a musical instrument. In the older grade levels, students can select from a wide range of visual and performing arts courses and activities. Our students participate in award-winning dramas and musicals, orchestras and jazz combos, choir and dance performances. Their visual art and photography are recognized in state and national competitions, as is their creative writing, playwriting, poetry and journalism.
We are gratified that others have taken notice of the excellent education our students receive.
In 2019, a delegation of educators, government officials and journalists from South Korea visited our district to see our IB program first hand. Our district has led workshops for the IB Organization’s office in The Hague, Netherlands. Earlier this month, the Cleveland Council on World Affairs selected Shaker Heights High School as the host school for a visit from Melissa Fleming, the under-secretary-general for global communications at the United Nations.
In Shaker Heights, we ensure that every child who walks through our doors receives a rigorous, high-quality education that enables them to work in diverse teams, to solve real-world problems and to make our global community stronger. These are skills that help all students be successful long after they walk across the commencement stage this spring.
David Glasner is superintendent of the Shaker Heights City School District.