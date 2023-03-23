In today’s real estate climate, homes that are “turn-key” are apt to sell at a premium. Buyers are busy people who want to plop their furniture in their new home and hit the ground running. Homes that are turn-key with neutral decor, bright kitchens and updated baths are absolute winners in this market.
I am often asked if buying a home in need of repair is a good investment, with the end goal being to sell at a premium? This is often referred to as “flipping.”
Before you consider this option, consult with your favorite Realtor to discuss locations that are in great demand and purchase price/sweat equity/out-of-pocket improvement expenses vs. the end result sales price.
Ask yourself these questions:
• Do I have the time and energy to invest in the project?
• Do I have access to trades that will work with me in an efficient manner (remember, time is money)?
• Have I taken into consideration the carrying costs while working on the home (i.e. taxes, insurance, snowplowing/landscaping, utilities, cost of a mortgage if financing, brokers’ fee when selling)?
• Does the home need more than cosmetics (i.e., roof, HVAC, plumbing, driveway, basement repairs)?
• In an area with point-of-sale inspections, is the home violation free? If not, what are the costs of the city cited violations I am assuming?
• What is a realistic turnaround time?
• Will I have to hire someone to help me with paint/carpet/tile/kitchen selections or am I confident enough to do it alone?
These are just a few of the questions you will need to answer to make a well informed, business decision. Before you consider “flipping,” it would be prudent to talk with someone who has done this before. Your experienced Realtor will have access to well-known area “flippers.” Most are happy to share their knowledge. They’re not worried you’ll be their competition long term. More often than not, this is their full-time career commitment.
I know professional flippers who have turned into premier home builders; buying and razing small homes (that are considered today to be functionally obsolete). They know what today’s buyers’ “must haves” are ... light, bright, open, lots of windows, porches and grand outdoor space (as a result of COVID-19) and “much wants” such as home theaters, doggie baths, grand workout rooms, state-of-the-art master closets.
Sooo, this begs the next questions to ask yourself. “Do I stay in my own lane” or subscribe to “life begins outside of my comfort zone”? Whatever you decide, don’t be afraid to ask questions? Good Luck.
Debbie Garson is a Realtor with Keller Williams in Pepper Pike.
