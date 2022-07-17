Summertime in Solon is jam packed with lots of events, activities and fun for all ages. Our recreation and art center camps are in full swing with many youngsters enjoying their break from school. Grantwood Golf Course continues to be the course of choice for many who enjoy a welcome leisurely round of golf. Tennis and pickleball enthusiasts continue to fill our courts morning, noon and into the evening at our community park.
Our recently striped pickleball courts (four in total) have really made a difference in the quality of play. Our summer recreation sports programs are busy and active for so many. All of our pools are open, including Arthur Road (Municipal Pool) and both the indoor and outdoor pools at the Solon Community Center. The Babes of Solon continue to grow and expand their rosters with spirited softball games all summer. The playground, pavilion and volleyball courts at the park continue to be enjoyed by all.
Summertime kicked off with movie in the park with the showing of “Encanto.” We will have a second movie in the park on Aug. 12. We celebrated Juneteenth with a fabulous concert in the park with the Carlos Jones band. Our farmers market kicked off in June at Bicentennial Park. We will be having six farmers markets throughout the summer showcasing local food, crafts and other vendors.
The new and improved Solon Home Days kicks off the weekend of July 29 to July 31. We will have awesome music, entertainment, art and crafts, children’s activities and games, food trucks, beer garden and of course, the parade. It will be an awesome weekend in the park. We will again partner with Chagrin Arts to host Shakespeare in the Park on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 as well as Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Our Pop Up in the Park arts and craft festival will be held on Aug. 27. Additionally, our tremendous fall fest will take place Oct. 8, our holiday lighting will be Nov. 23 and we will end the year with our Hometown Holiday Market on Dec. 10 at the community center.
This year, we are in the midst of conducting two distinct master plans for our future. We have engaged with Brandstatter Carroll to facilitate a master plan of our community park. Through surveys, community engagement and various focus groups throughout summer and fall, we will look at the optimization of our community park assets and look for best uses of the park. That could include a new playground, arts and culture venue, updated food and concessions, modern restrooms, fixing the parking lot, pickleball stadium, increase of turf on ball fields.
We will also begin planning for our Bicentennial Park at the art center and future use of Timberlake Park. Additionally, we have worked with city architecture to provide leadership and guidance on our city master plan. We have an excellent group of citizens who bring their expertise to help with this plan. We will look at everything to modernize our code and zoning to provide a more pro-business less red-tape approach to city planning. We will also center our attention on people, places and walkability and lessen the focus on cars and traffic.
Business development, job growth and attraction continue to set Solon far ahead of other communities in Northeast Ohio. Our industrial and manufacturing sector continues to thrive and expand. Companies such as Hana Technologies and Kichler Lighting have recently relocated to Solon and will provide high-quality innovation and technology into the future. Our mainstay companies such as Nestle, Swagelok and many others continue to outshine competitors and provide exceptional job opportunities for so many in our region.
Recently, we held another Job fair in partnership with the Solon Chamber of Commerce. Over 70 businesses were represented and job seekers filled our park with hope and anticipation of endless opportunities. We continue to work with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to expand the Route 41 bus service to connect workers with jobs. This led to expanded bus service on SOM Center Road and expansion of four bus shelters in the Industrial and commercial area to better serve the needs of the workforce. We continue to collaborate with RTA, Tri-C, our business community and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency with the Solon Mobility Task Force to increase multi-model transportation to serve and connect our workforce to our Jobs hub.
Our APA award-winning Solon Connects initiative has moved and advanced from the recommendation stage to one of implementation. Recently, the city of Solon partnered with the Cleveland Metroparks to construct the long-awaited Solon-Chagrin Falls trail. This new trail will run from SOM Center Road in Solon to the Greenville Inn in Chagrin Falls. It will take you along the scenic Chagrin Valley over the Chagrin River with one of the most beautiful trails to be discovered.
Additionally, the city is negotiating with Norfolk-Southern to purchase the vacant rail line which starts at Nestle and runs through Solon across the state of Ohio east to the Mahoning Valley. This amazing trail then runs through the state of Pennsylvania. This trail is in partnership with Portage County parks, the city of Aurora, Geauga Parks and Bainbridge Township. The goal once both trails are constructed will be to connect them in our center of town at Bicentennial Park.
With this connectivity, we will truly be a regional and statewide destination for trail enthusiasts from near and far. Also, we have placed strategic bike racks throughout both public and business locations to promote bike ability around town. Within the central commercial area, we will be expanding the sidewalks from 5 to 10 feet to have greater access for those walking and biking. This will also allow multi-modal transportation to our existing local businesses. Additionally, all our road constructions projects upcoming will include sidewalks, multipurpose paths and bike lanes again to cater to people and their safety, and not only cars and traffic.
For nearly two years, Solon has focused on our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiative. This has been accomplished with an employee-based internal group as well as a dedicated group of citizens to spearhead our community relations committee. This work with the help of the Equius Group will enable us to provide both an internal workforce survey on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiative as well as a community-wide attitudes survey with an action plan for the future.
We are so proud in Solon to welcome all races, faiths, cultures and nationalities. Our neighborhoods, top-ranked schools, 900 businesses excel as a result of this growing diversity. Instead of just passively accepting it as we move forward, we will be very intentional in embracing and celebrating our greatest strength as a community.
Eddy Kraus is mayor of Solon.