It’s that time of year again – the leaves are changing, the weather is cooling, the Cleveland Browns season is in full swing, and we’re all gearing up for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s epic day of community fundraising – Super Sunday on Oct. 10.
I don’t know about you, but Super Sunday is one of my favorite days of the year in Jewish Cleveland.
It exemplifies one of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the annual Campaign for Jewish Needs – it isn’t solely driven by professional fundraisers. For decades, our community has come together on Super Sunday to support the Campaign for Jewish Needs and express our values and our hopes as we partner to build a vibrant Jewish future. We have created our own original grassroots crowd-funding platform, and Super Sunday is when it truly shines.
I have fond memories of participating with my family throughout the years. Sundays spent with my wife, Elisabeth, and daughters, Laura and Joanna, making calls, performing solicitations, talking with other volunteers. When they were younger, my daughters would serve as runners helping to retrieve finished solicitations and later, they became solicitors themselves. To me, this is the essence of what makes it a memorable tradition.
I am so excited about the innovative hybrid Super Sunday we have planned this year. Supported by an incredible digital campaign portal, volunteers of all ages across our community will have hands-on tools to guide and document their outreach efforts. At 9 in the morning, we will come together virtually to get inspired and motivated for the day ahead. Different groups will gather remotely and in-person, as we reach throughout Jewish Cleveland to share what being “Here for good” means to us and bring our mission to life.
For Jewish Cleveland, Super Sunday embodies the communal and inclusive commitment of tzedakah. As a community, we hold ourselves accountable to one another and reaffirm that we are all responsible for shaping our shared destiny, everywhere we live.
We work together to make sure that no call for help is unanswered, no need is overlooked, and no person is forgotten. Neighbor reaches out to neighbor, classmate to classmate, friend to friend, family to family, and even stranger to stranger – all to make sure every voice is counted, every hope is heard. And in addition to being deeply moving and meaningful, we have a lot of fun and make lasting memories.
Super Sunday is also one of the clearest expressions of what the Jewish Federation of Cleveland does – it amplifies the power of the individual by combining our forces as a community to care for each other, prepare for our future, share our perspectives and experiences, and repair our world.
As a hub for community support, service, and connection, the Federation brings us together on this day to show us all the different ways we can make an impact, in that moment and every day. It’s all about creating connections, building relationships, raising awareness, and promoting a deeper understanding of how the federated giving model brings us together and makes more possible.
On Oct. 10, we will work to meet the challenges of today and make good on our promises for tomorrow by rallying together with a resounding call to determination, generosity, compassion, and optimism.
At its heart, Super Sunday is a day we all come together to “Be here for good” in support and celebration of our Jewish Cleveland community. I hope you will join us this year.
Bradley A. Sherman is the general campaign chair of the 2022 Campaign for Jewish Needs.