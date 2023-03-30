I am a proud Zionist. I love Israel deeply. Over the last six years, I’ve been to Eretz Yisrael four times. Mostly, those trips have been with non-Jews, many of them community leaders from diverse backgrounds. I have proudly shared the miracle of Israel. Israelis with the help of Jews from all over the world, have built a thriving, secure and safe Jewish homeland guided and growing as a dynamic democracy. But today, I fear the state of Israel, one I believe must be both Jewish and democratic, is at serious risk of deteriorating into more of an autocracy. I am worried and want to do whatever I can to have an impact and stop this from happening.
All thriving democracies must have separation of powers and checks and balances. Unlike the United States, Israel does not have an established constitution. Also, Israel’s parliamentary democracy has just two branches of government. The Knesset (legislative branch) has 120 members who are voted on nationally via party selection. Knesset members are not elected based on any type of local representation. The prime minister is chosen as the individual who controls at least 61 seats of the Knesset. The only branch checking the powers of the legislative branch and the prime minister is the Judiciary branch. Today, the current prime minister and the Knesset he controls, are trying to significantly reform the judiciary branch. They want to have control over the Supreme Court so that with simply 61 votes, it can override decisions it does not like. This would effectively end checks and balances that are a cornerstone to a democracy.
Over the last 75 years of Israel’s history, it has been the Supreme Court that has kept Israel a free and democratic society. It has ensured the human rights of all its citizens. It has protected non-religious Jews and people of all faiths. It has ensured equal treatment to LGBTQ+ people. It has protected Palestinians human dignity and land. Without the independence of second branch of government, the Knesset and its prime minister are free to legislate its agenda unchecked.
Israel was established and built on the ashes of the Holocaust with the help of Jews from all over the world. It is not only the Jewish homeland to those Jews currently choosing to live there, but also the Jewish state to all of the world’s Jews. As such, our voice in the diaspora has the right to be heard and hopefully considered.
Maybe we are not able to join hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are protesting in the streets and fighting for democracy. But there are actions we can take.
• Educate yourself on the complexity of this issue. It is true that prior to this administration being elected and proposing these changes, many Israelis felt that Judicial reform was needed. But clearly the significant changes being proposed are far more over-reaching than most Israelis want and have caused major protests in the streets. Many organizations are offering seminars on the topic. Be sure to listen/learn from various perspectives. Then share your educated views with family, friends, and community members.
• If you are active or contribute to local and/or national Jewish organizations, share your viewpoints with their leaders and ask them where they stand on the issue. Many of our local Jewish organizations have significant influence in Israel and can help influence the government.
• Write your congressman and senator and ask them to continue to push President Joe Biden and the State Department to urge the government in Israel to consider the impact these changes could have on our strong relationship and to Israel’s standing as a democracy in the Middle East.
• If you have a planned trip to Israel, don’t cancel it. As Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, recently shared with the community after her recent trip to Israel, “When Jews anywhere are in distress, we show up. That’s who we are.” Also, while there, join a protest to show solidarity. Sit down and speak to an Israeli and share the thoughts of many in the Diaspora.
• Consider donating to a pro-democracy group active in Israel. Maybe if you cannot march in the streets of Tel Aviv, you can help pay for the signs and banners. One such organization is Israel Democracy Institute. Make a tax-deductible donation via their website (Google it).
• Put a pause on buying those Israeli bonds. This can be a form of sending a protest message. Israeli government Finance Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich, who recently spoke at the Israeli Bonds national dinner in Washington, D.C., controls the money you put into Israeli bonds. Smotrich calls himself a “proud homophobe.” He recently caused a political firestorm when he called for a Palestinian village to be “razed t the ground.” Surely, he is hoping for a weak Israeli Supreme Court.
I pray that a compromise can be reached and that we do not see a slow steady decline of Israel’s democracy because of a weakened Supreme Court. But, alongside praying this Shabbat, I will be taking some of the above actions. I hope you do so as well.
Gregg A. Levine is the immediate past chair of the community relations committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. He is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.