Our school district’s theme for the 2021-22 academic year is RISE, which stands for reunite, inspire, support and excel. After so much time battling challenge after challenge, we knew it was time to come together, lift each other up and get back to achieving excellence in Tiger Nation. Our guide in this endeavor is our strategic plan, which I’m proud to say was approved by the board of education in September.
The work of CH-UH teachers is the heartbeat of the strategic plan, and it extends far beyond the classroom. Teacher Appreciation Week starts May 2. I want to thank our educators for endlessly supporting our kids; these incredible people believe that every one of their students can succeed, and it makes all the difference. I encourage you to tell a teacher how much you value their work in preparing the next generation to be knowledgeable, kind, well-rounded citizens.
Student Achievement
• Heights High School student Maple Buescher was named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of only 161 high school seniors in the nation to receive the award.
• Heights High junior Taylor Evans was named the national GEAR UP Student of the Year. The GEAR UP program focuses on increasing the college and career readiness of low-income students, serving more than half-a-million students.
• The Roxboro Middle School Academic Challenge team won their third tournament this school year in March. They will head to Chicago in May for the national competition.
The class of 2021 reported more than $14 million in scholarships, and we anticipate comparable numbers for the class of 2022.
Advancing Equity
In CH-UH, we have an educational equity policy that guides our work in closing the achievement gap. The equity task force has had an exceptionally productive year. In 2021, more than 600 staff members were trained to better understand implicit biases. Our equity training embraces best-practice models to support diversity, equity and inclusion as an operational approach to student achievement and whole child development.
Postsecondary Planning, Partnerships
Our students are known and cared for, and we see them as individuals with specific goals for their college and career success. The district is in our second year of using the Postsecondary Planning System. The PPS helps us identify K-12 students’ needs and link them to appropriate programs and services. The goal is to ensure that each student is ready for a successful life after Heights High and beyond.
The MetroHealth in-school clinic, which launched at Heights High in 2019, continues to provide students with basic healthcare services right at school, twice a month. In early 2022, MetroHealth was awarded a grant to expand school-based health in CH-UH and Cleveland Metropolitan School District. This funding will be used to expand hours and services of clinics, both at Heights High and through the mobile units at our other buildings, expand services to staff and family members of students, and provide renovation dollars for the clinic at the high school.
As always, I want to thank our Heights community for their support of Tiger Nation. We are looking forward to a wonderful summer and upcoming school year.
Liz Kirby is superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.