Please vote in the Aug. 2 primary election. Gerrymandered districts have caused a second 2022 primary election. “Gerrymandering” is “the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections.” This harms everyone, and has a distinct detrimental impact on marginalized communities, including women.
Ohio’s districts are unfairly drawn by politicians to protect incumbents and political parties. In 2015 and 2018, Ohio voters passed bipartisan Constitutional amendments to create fair districts. Our Ohio Constitution now requires that a bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission draw new maps using U.S. Census data. While this commission met, no map received bipartisan approval. Every map the committee’s majority approved was rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. However, a federal court ordered that Ohio implement one of these unconstitutional maps. So now Ohio has a second primary election and districts that do not represent the people.
This process has bred confusion, alienated voters and harmed candidates. Turnout on Aug. 2 will be devastatingly low. Many Ohio districts have such strong partisan bias that the primary election – not the November general election – determines the winner.
Women candidates suffer a distinct disadvantage. Per the 2020 Census, 51% of Ohio’s voters are women. However, women hold zero statewide executive seats (like governor, attorney general or state treasurer), 31% of the Ohio General Assembly, and just 29% of other representative offices across Ohio. In 220 years, Ohio has never elected a woman for U.S. senator or governor. And we rarely have the option to vote for women in the primary. That means most incumbents across Ohio are men.
Women voters also have an uphill climb. Ohio’s women vote in larger numbers than men. However, it takes time to learn about candidates, understand shifting districts and actually vote. While everyone is strapped for time, women carry a particularly heavy burden. In its “Time to Care” study, Oxfam reported the staggering amount of unpaid child and adult care giving provided by women across the United States. McKinsey & Company’s 2021 “Women in the Workplace” report, recently highlighted in Forbes, demonstrates the significant unpaid emotional, cultural and mentorship support women provide at work.
Aug. 2 is soon. Every Ohio district has been redrawn. While we cannot fix Ohio’s gerrymandered districts today, voters can hold the Redistricting Commission accountable this year in their elections. Voters can research new districts on the Secretary of State’s website and learn more about candidates on ballotpedia. And voters can show up early or on election day to change Ohio.
Emily Quick Schriver is CEO of The Matriots, an Ohio nonpartisan political organization. The Matriots is working to elect women who will create an Ohio economy where women can thrive and prosper.
Content provided by advertising partner