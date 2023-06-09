In May, as we do each year, we honored our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and friends on Mother’s Day. This month, on Father’s Day, we’ll celebrate the men in our lives on the golf course, at a Cleveland Guardians game or by sharing in his personal favorite activities.
Besides honoring dads and grads, June is also Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. There are an estimated 220,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 493,000 family members providing unpaid care. So chances are, someone you know has lost a family member to Alzheimer’s or is caring for someone with the disease.
This is a tough pill to swallow. But, the good news is that everyone, regardless of their age, can take steps to make their brain healthier and lessen the risks of developing Alzheimer’s. This includes:
ADOPTING HEALTHY LIFESTYLES
To promote brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline, exercise regularly, maintain a heart-healthy diet, get proper sleep, and stay socially and mentally active.
TALKING TO YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT BRAIN HEALTH
While some brain changes are inevitable as we age, it’s important to know what is normal and what is not. Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Talk about cognitive issues with family and, most importantly, your doctor. These are proactive ways to participate in Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and to join in the fight against a disease which has no survivors. If you, or someone you love, has cognitive concerns, see your doctor without delay.
PARTICIPATING IN CLINICAL TRIALS
There are many clinical trials available for people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers and individuals who have a family history. Find out more at alz.org/trialmatch.
HAVING HOPE
For the first time, there are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments that can delay the progression of the disease for people in early stages, giving them valuable time with their friends and loved ones. That’s why it’s crucial that conversations about cognitive health and memory begin early.
KNOW THE FACTS
• One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. That’s more than breast and prostate cancer combined.
• Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased 145% since 2000.
• Approximately two out of every three dementia caregivers are women. More than a third of caregivers are daughters caring for a parent.
• Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to have Alzheimer’s or dementia.
• By 2050, the number of Americans age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is expected to reach 13 million.
While you observe Father’s Day, talk to your family and friends about Alzheimer’s risks, learn the 10 warning signs, and if you’re concerned about yourself or a loved one, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to be connected to free resources, education and support groups. You can also visit alz.org/cleveland anytime. We’re here to help you as we work together toward a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Mary Ertle is the program director at the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area and Greater East Ohio Chapters.