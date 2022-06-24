All the talk around town lately has been about Beachwood earning a No. 1 ranking in Cleveland Magazine’s “Best Suburbs in Northeast Ohio” annual feature. The news was released in the June issue, citing our top-rated schools and the city’s pervasive sidewalk presence, combined with diversity, range of shopping opportunities, and the award-winning Beachwood Family Aquatic Center and Barkwood dog park. Naturally, we’re thrilled with this recognition and attention.
The ranking truly reflects all the hard work performed by city government officials and city hall employees, but also by residents who take pride in maintaining their property and supporting this community.
As the new mayor with six months on the job completed, I’m proud to call out a few of my team’s accomplishments so far that have enhanced the city’s safety, stability and enjoyment. Under the leadership and recommendation of Police Chief Kate Dolan, we installed license plate reader devices in several key spots around the city that will enable law enforcement to find and track those who are sought for criminal actions. This is the leading detection technology used nationwide, and we are fortunate to be part of that network.
Regarding recreation, we’ve added exercise equipment in our city park to promote cardio and strength levels. Our community services director, Derek Schroeder, and his staff selected equipment that would offer the best range of fitness opportunities. We invite everyone to accept the challenges it presents.
In Beachwood, there are ample opportunities for everyone, whether you live or work, or do both in our town. Points of interest exist everywhere in the city, from bistros to boutiques, along with tremendous city services and health care facilities, including University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center.
We depend heavily on our department directors and chiefs (fire and police), and they all offer great oversight, along with their very committed staffs. Our community services department is one such source of pride which, among its many responsibilities, delivers a program catalog twice a year filled with 100 to 150 classes and activities. Residents also can enjoy being on the receiving end of our public works department’s services which regularly exceed what other cities offer. The staff maintains our infrastructure with incredible diligence, and it’s a highly noticeable and respected feature in Beachwood.
For seniors, we offer many programs and events such as our senior transportation program. This is enabled by our free door-to-door, wheelchair lift-equipped van available to our seniors living in independent settings. This supplemental service is perfect for medical appointments and errands like banking, grocery shopping, etc. Additionally, we offer a senior rubbish assistance program to help residents who have no means to transport rubbish to and from the curb on collection day.
Clearly, our premiere status is well substantiated. Cleveland Magazine has amplified this point, and we will continue working hard to maintain the high standards that are in place. We thank all those who choose to live, work and thrive here, and we welcome any newcomers.
Justin Berns is mayor of the city of Beachwood.