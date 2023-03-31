As we join Jews around the world to celebrate the holiday of Pesach, two verses of the Pesach story tragically come alive today and challenge every member of our Jewish community to once again respond to these ancient threats that continue to appear in every age, now ours, too.
The threats began long ago, in fact, in our Pesach story, beginning with Exodus 1:9 where Pharaoh sets the entire premise of all the violence and oppression to follow:
Shemot 1:9: “And he (Pharoah) said unto his people: “Behold, the people of the children of Israel are too many and too mighty for us;”
The power of this scene derives from three elements. A person in a position of great power decides to convince millions that the Jews pose a threat. Next, the threat is described in ominous, vague hints that the Jews will destroy us. The sequence typically culminates in murder targeted against us, the Jews. We have seen this scene too many times. In modern times, we have no Pharaoh to deliver this message to all, but we still have the means.
One of the most powerful modern instances of this scene was delivered by a book. It is “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” First published in Russia in 1903, this book was taken up in nation after nation around the world, including here in the United States, where it was championed by the revered national icon Henry Ford. The Protocols repeated Pharaoh’s mustering of the masses against the Jews in the modern cloth of a globalist banking conspiracy. Where Pharaoh tried to move his nation to act against us by hinting that our numbers would overwhelm Egypt, The Protocols tried to move many nations to act against us by claiming that we run a shadowy global banking power that is right now taking everyone’s money, secretly running governments behind everyone’s back, again the message is that we, the Jews are a fundamental threat and can overwhelm all.
This concept, unavailable to Pharaoh in eras before modern banking was established, has been used to attack all of our community ever since modern banking did come into being, and persists to this day. Through most of the twentieth century this deadly lie that we are out to destroy the world and take all its riches was carried through the mention of this book, The Protocols. Today, this very same deadly lie is carried through the mention of one person, George Soros.
Soros fits the antisemitic search for a villain, as he is Jewish, a banker and wealthy. But of course Soros is not just a right wing antisemitic hallucination, he also turns out to be a person. Did you know he was born and grew up in Hungary during the Holocaust, a Holocaust survivor? Like all survivors, he emerged with nothing, but his life and barely that. He worked hard, selling nick knacks on British beaches, waiting tables and working as a porter as he went to school. He literally started at the ground level in banking and then rose through his efforts to his amazing success. And what has he really done with his success? His current net worth is estimated at about $8 billion, but he has already donated $32 billion to charity, hardly the portrait of a world villain. And to what end his charity? Mainly to two purposes – ending poverty and transitioning Communist societies to democracies. Again, hardly villainous priorities.
But today’s antisemites love to use the word Soros to sum up their entire argument. To the antisemite, each of us, every Jew, represents a hidden plot to take over all the money of the world, and to use that money to oppress everyone else, to dictate what governments do. Theft from every person, and a hidden tyranny with our plundered treasure. This is the antisemitism that the Anti-Defamation League and FBI warn us is more powerful now in our United States than any other time in our lives.
And who more than anyone else in the world should get how deadly attacks on us are exploding. It’s easy, just this week we were threatened. Not by crazed militias who are always screaming about our threat. No, by candidates running for president of the United States, and by the very top leaders of our House of Representatives. For the first time in many years, I have been seriously worried that I and people I love and care for will be shot one day as a result of the adoption by political leaders of this potent call to kill us using the Soros theme and now I feel that danger taking off.
One would hope this Pesach, as we gather to celebrate for over 3,000 years yet another seder, that we as Jews would unite in one voice to repudiate another attempt to crush us, to kill us, to destroy us. The seder celebrates the defeat of Pharaoh’s attempt. But this year, I am saddened to see so many of my fellow Jews continue to support and apologize for the political leaders and their party that are using the word Soros just like other leaders in the last century used the word protocols.
When we all celebrate our release from slavery and rising up once again to be
,children of freedom, let us at least all agree that no one in our Jewish community will continue to support the organizations that have made those shouting Soros leaders in power. Let us join together as one people, a free people, to shut down these vile, deadly attacks against us, while we still are able.
Dr. Arthur Lavin is a Shaker Heights resident and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.