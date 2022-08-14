For nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to have an abortion was protected across the United States. Since the 1973 Supreme Court decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, abortion rights have been expanded, attacked, modified and diminished.
However, on June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States published its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe, Doe and several other cases protecting abortion rights, by holding that the federal constitution does not provide a right to abortion, and authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the states. Now, individual states must implement their own legislation to regulate abortion access.
Since Dobbs, many states have immediately acted against abortions. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas have eliminated abortion access entirely. Other states, including Ohio, have severely restricted abortion access by implementing bans after six weeks, insurance restrictions, 24-hour waiting periods and parental consent requirements.
Conversely, abortion remains accessible, with few restrictions, in several states including California, Illinois, and New York. Prosecutors, attorneys, abortion care providers, reproductive justice advocates and civilians alike have been scrambling to navigate this evolving legal landscape. People across the country are unsure how to lawfully obtain, preform, advocate for and support abortions and healthcare justice.
In Ohio, many actions have been taken to alleviate some of this uncertainty and defend the rights of abortion seekers. Attorneys, health care providers, policy advocates and other abortion entities have quickly banded together to provide educational resources to the public, including recently presenting an in-depth symposium at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, which remains available for viewing online; bringing forth legal challenges to Ohio’s current abortion bill; and creating a legal strike force which is ready to assist individuals throughout Ohio who may be investigated or charged with, abortion-related crimes.
While the scope of this criminalization remains unclear, and issues of jurisdiction, complicity, and aiding and abetting are yet to be litigated, some prosecutors and law enforcement leaders have already committed to investigating and prosecuting abortion-related efforts. All Ohioans must understand the law and what it contemplates. Criminal defense attorneys must understand the evolving law as their services will soon be needed. It is now far more complicated than simply picking a side.
Madelyn J. Grant, Mara M. Hirz and Mary K. Walsh are attorneys with Friedman & Nemecek, L.L.C. in Cleveland.
