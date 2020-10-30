When President Donald Trump came to office, our borders were porous. People came in unlawfully and often by “coyotes,” that is, drug dealers, sex traffickers and others. They had free reign to come here.
Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t enforce our immigration laws. Their acceptance of sanctuary cities made matters worse, witness the horrible killing of Kate Steinle. They put politics before the safety of American citizens. And, by doing so, MS 13, other drug and sex traffickers were encouraged to come here, and some innocent children paid the price.
It was Obama-Biden that built the horrific “cages” where children were housed. Obama-Biden’s Homeland Security secretary, confirmed this, saying, “chain-link barriers, partitions, fences, cages, whatever you want to call them were not invented on January 20, 2017.”
And, Trump signed an executive order in 2018 allowing children to stay with parents caught crossing the border illegally. His move to stop the family separations allowed children to stay in detention with their parents for an extended period of time, while also enforcing our border security.
Trump is correct that every country needs strong borders. With no borders, there is no country. To come to the United States is a privilege. Our immigration laws must be respected. We provide a safe haven for those who are persecuted called temporary protected status. This protects those who need our country’s shelter. But they must prove they do actually need our help. As the World Population Review provides, “there are not any countries in the world that operate on a fully open border system. This would mean that people could enter and exit countries at their leisure. However, this is quite a danger to literally everyone involved, without checking the details, information and intentions of people before they enter a country.”
Biden views our borders through a political lens. He pretends he’s compassionate, but he says what people want to hear. In 2006, he said, “People are driving across that border with tons, hear me, tons, of everything from byproducts from methamphetamines, to cocaine to heroin ...”
Also in 2006, Biden said, “I can’t think of a country that has two languages as their accepted languages that is doing all that well including Switzerland and Canada.”
He now vows not to deport any illegal aliens in his first 100 days. But Obama-Biden deported thousands between 2008 and 2016. Now he denounces Trump for the same policy.
Trump understands that we do not need to compromise the safety of Americans while upholding our immigration laws, and we should not allow people to come here illegally. He understands that it is compassionate to have secure borders and keep all our loved ones safe. We should all want this unless we don’t want to be the beacon of hope for the world. I certainly do.
Ida Haber is a resident of Moreland Hills.