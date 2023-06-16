Why I do this work.
In my 35 year career, I am often asked some variation of the question: “How could you represent this bad person you know is guilty” or what my colleagues in the criminal bar simply refer to as “the question.”
The Tree of Life Synagogue trial under way in Pittsburgh is an excellent opportunity to answer this question and clarify to readers, most of whom will never require the services of a criminal defense attorney, why our system of criminal justice relies on the professionals competently representing the accused as much as skilled prosecutors and wise judges.
When somebody asks me, would you represent (insert name of notorious accused here), my answer is, invariably, of course, I would. That’s my job and I’m proud to do it. It’s a perfectly natural and reasonable question.
Here is why:
As a young law student at The Ohio State University in Columbus in the 1980s, my constitutional law professor, David Goldberger, was nationally known as being the Jewish ACLU lawyer, who represented the American Nazi Party in their fight to march in Skokie, Ill., a heavily Jewish community outside Chicago. My neophyte brain wondered how he could do such a thing. By the time I finished that constitutional law course, I learned that who the client was didn’t matter.
The content was incidental to the work of protecting the constitutional guarantee of free speech which applies to all political speech regardless of its content. Constitutional law is made on the fringes because the Constitution and the Bill of Rights establish the limits of government power over the individual. Average people making their way conventionally are seldom involved with constitutional issues.
However, if you are a member of the American Nazi Party, you are probably not conventional and what you say in public is likely to be offensive to the majority. That’s where the First Amendment kicks in. The First Amendment’s protection of the right to free speech, even if unpopular or despicable, is the bulwark against the government’s infringement on the rights of the core population whose words may not be so plainly objectionable. The rights afforded the criminally accused function in a similar way.
The Constitution’s guarantee of a fair trial through the Fourth Amendment (freedom from unreasonable search and seizure and requirement of warrant issued upon showing of probable cause), Fifth (due process of law, compelled self-incrimination, double jeopardy and indictment requirement) and Sixth (speedy public trial by jury, confrontation (cross-examination) of witnesses, right to subpoena witnesses and the right to assistance of counsel) is no less essential to our national character than the more easily demonstrated First Amendment example.
After all, the defendant in the Tree of Life trial is the worst of the worst. There is no doubt that he killed Jews at prayer simply because they were Jewish. Who is really going to be concerned if he gets less than a “fair trial”? We all should. Erosion of the rights guaranteed to the people on the fringes undermines the rights of all.
Consider this metaphor – if the camel’s nose gets too far under the tent, it may soon collapse on everyone. There may be no doubt that this defendant is guilty, but our legal tradition and constitutional foundation provide that he has a right to have a jury of 12 decide the facts and whether those facts constitute proof of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense lawyer’s job is to advocate on behalf of the client for legal administration of the process.
To object when there is a good faith belief that some aspect of police evidence gathering, or legal or evidence procedure has run afoul of the Constitution or evidence rules. To challenge witnesses by cross-examination. To argue and present evidence that may explain the conduct or would mitigate the punishment. While this may benefit a guilty defendant, it far more often causes law enforcement and courts to respect the rights of the accused, as they are aware their practices or actions will be called into question. If done competently, it helps assure a reliable and just result.
The founders envisioned an adversarial system where the government and the accused are both represented in court by competent and zealous advocates solely devoted to the interests of their respective clients no matter how awful the crime or the criminal. They established a framework for criminal justice based on the rights of all individuals which requires advancement and defense of those rights by defense counsel in all cases. Especially cases where the public may think the defendant doesn’t deserve it.
The finding of guilt is a legal conclusion not necessarily a finding of truth. Moral truth can only be determined in one’s heart or by God. In a criminal justice system conceived and run by human beings, we have established a method of criminal adjudication that presumes innocence but allows, very frequently, for convictions and punishment after due process. A form of criminal justice that, while not perfect, is a model for the world. If the police violate the Constitution in gathering evidence, the criminal defense attorney is the only police to the police. A criminal justice system devoid of vigorous defense for all would more resemble a dictatorship or authoritarian regime than the just republic envisioned by the brilliant founders who conceived it and planted it’s roots.
In summation, a dedicated and ethical criminal defense lawyer is duty bound to defend with all his learning, experience and ability, those accused of criminal conduct and entrusted to their representation regardless of the name or nature of the crime. In performing this role, the defense lawyer ultimately assures that the rights of everyone in the community are protected.
Michael J. Goldberg is founding attorney of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland.
Publisher’s Note: Michael J. Goldberg’s wife, Shari Goldberg, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.