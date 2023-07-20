This year, the city of Solon has seen tremendous growth in all areas. Business growth continues at a rapid pace with much in the way of expansion, retention and new businesses. We continue to attract innovative companies such as Hana Technologies, Petra Power, Third Estimate and Lattice Composites. Smaller enterprises and new restaurants have also sprouted up throughout town, including Yummos, Crumbl Cookies, Yi Hot Pot, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Zest Pediatrics, Keva Stone and Office Lofts. Tractor Supply Company will soon take over the former Mustard Seed site at Uptown Solon. UH Urgent Care will fill the former Rose Restaurant on SOM Center Road. X-Golf has opened in the Solon Square Shopping Center.
This year, we were excited to launch our Community Connector program with Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and ShareMobility. This will provide quicker, safer and reliable bus service from all areas of the region to our jobs in Solon. This shuttle service can be accessed from the Southgate stop and workers will be taken directly to their jobs without having to walk in extreme weather conditions. During our recent annual job fair, this new service was highlighted and discussed by many employers and workers as a top-of-mind issue.
We continue to work with the Cuyahoga County Public Library on our future Innovation Center at the Solon branch. This project, in collaboration with Tri-C and Magnet, will provide a space to connect those looking for the skills to work in many of our manufacturing sites. This will bring a large expansion to our existing site and align with the mission of the Solon Public Library to provide workforce skills and connect people to jobs and careers.
Solon Woods State Nature Preserve recently opened in south Solon. This resulted from a collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and provides 127 acres of natural habitat that will never be touched and is open for public visitation.
Our award-winning Solon Connects program continues to pick up steam. We will commence construction of the Solon-Chagrin Falls trail later in 2023 with scheduled completion in 2024. We are expanding sidewalks and multi-purpose paths throughout Solon, starting with Aurora Road. Discussions continue with Norfolk-Southern Railroad to purchase their abandoned rail line property in Solon, and parts of Bainbridge Township and Aurora to convert to a multi-purpose trail.
Last year, we conducted a community-focused master plan survey regarding our community park. The public input has led our team to engage with Mammoth Construction on a design-build of the new park. Several amenities include a new parking lot, an adaptive playground, updated restrooms and concessions, turf soccer and baseball fields, shaded areas, a bandstand for concerts, repurposed walking/biking trails, a pickleball complex and a future aquatics center. Phase 1 construction will start in 2024.
Since 2020, as a city, we have been very intentional about incorporating diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in both internal and external city initiatives. Our internal staff Team continues to explore opportunities to make Solon an inclusive community with activities, get-togethers and educational opportunities. We launched a community survey and we heard from 1,952 folks who overwhelmingly (77%) indicated they loved living in a welcoming and inclusive city and supported our efforts in embedding DEIB into our community programs. Our community relations committee continues to assist in outreach efforts throughout the community. As a result of all these efforts, it is no secret that those that reside and work in Solon know they belong in Solon.
Eddy Kraus is the mayor of the city of Solon.