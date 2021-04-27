The city of Cleveland Heights is excited to usher in its 100th year in 2021. For the last century, the city has been revered for its diversity among everything from its residents and restaurants to its arts and architecture. We are proud to celebrate our rich history as we look to the next 100 years.
This year we will celebrate with a series of events throughout the year and we invite the public to share in the celebrations and to share their stories. Visit clevelandheights100.com to learn about all we have planned and to share your memories as well. Throughout 2021, the city is inviting residents and visitors to explore the Heights’ multitude of amenities, from parks, outdoor dining, tours, arts, shopping and more.
Over the middle and later part of the 20th century, Cleveland Heights became home to a diverse mixture of immigrants and people of different ethnic backgrounds, all living in a community of unique, tree-lined streets, dotted with beautiful neighborhood parks and with homes and businesses with beautifully crafted architecture. We continue to strive to be the most welcoming city in our region and state. Diversity in all perspectives remains an important value today and will do so well into the future.
One of our most enduring treasures is Cain Park. Conceived in 1938, Cain Park is one of the first municipally owned and operated theaters in the country and stands as a living symbol of the city’s commitment to nurturing quality programming in the arts for an area population that undeniably thrives on it. The nationally renowned Cain Park Arts Festival has anchored the Park’s 10-week performance season since 1977. And until the pandemic halted all gatherings in 2020, Cain Park had hosted the annual Workmen’s Circle Yiddish Concert for 39 of the last 41 years.
We invite you to join us on any number of special happening this year including:
• Virtual tours: Explore Cleveland Heights from anywhere in the country with the city’s new interactive map at ClevelandHeights100.com.
• Walking tours: Enjoy a walk-through Coventry Village, Dugway Brook, Noble-Monticello, Cedar Fairmount with an audio walking tour curated by Cleveland State University’s Center for Public History + Digital Humanities.
• Parks and playgrounds: All parks will be open throughout the seasons, including: Cain Park, Barbara Boyd Park, Cain Park, Cumberland Park, Denison Park, Forest Hill Park, Kenilworth Park and the Tot Lot at Turtle Park.
• Dining and take-out: Cleveland Heights is home to more than 50 independent restaurants spanning nearly every preference and palette, from vegan to Vietnamese, bakeries to barbecues, and eclectic to Ethiopian.
• Curbside and socially-distanced shopping: More than 500 independently-owned small businesses in 11 commercial districts make up the economy in the city.
• Oral history: Listen to 42 oral histories about Cleveland Heights via Cleveland Voices through a Cuyahoga Arts & Culture-funded grant project sponsored by FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights Historical Society, and Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission.
• Mural project: Cleveland Heights-based artists are invited to create an enduring mural in the Noble neighborhood. Proposals will be accepted in early May. A professional mural artist will execute the selected idea.
Today, Cleveland Heights retains the charm and character established in the early part of the 20th century, and the architecture very much stands as it did in those early days as is apparent in the century homes around the city. We remain a desirable location to live and work in Cuyahoga County. Conveniently located only five minutes to University Circle, 10 minutes to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals and 15 minutes to downtown Cleveland, the area is considered “home” by nearly 50,000 residents, 500 small mostly independently-owned businesses, and is one of the top 20 most populous cities in the state of Ohio.
Join us this year to celebrate our past and to set the course for our next 100 years.
Jason Stein is mayor of Cleveland Heights.