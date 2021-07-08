On Aug. 3, voters in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District will determine the Democratic Party candidate to replace Marcia Fudge who has joined President Joe Biden’s cabinet.
While there are numerous candidates for this important position, the two leaders are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown. Turner is a darling of the Democratic progressive wing who supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016, but refused to endorse Hilary Clinton after she won the Democratic Party nomination.
Many analysts feel that tepid support of Hilary by Sanders’ supporters helped throw the 2016 election to Donald Trump. Turner co-chaired Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign – not a bad thing at all – but even after experiencing four years of Trump’s leadership, she wouldn’t support Biden’s campaign against Trump in 2020 and in July of that year was quoted in the Atlantic Magazine saying that voting for Biden was like having half a bowl of (expletive) in front of you.
This kind of unplesant talk should have no role in the Democratic Party and a person who revels in profanity and divisiveness should not represent the citizens of the 11th District. On the other hand, Brown has the experience and credibility to serve in this position with honor. She is a strong supporter of the Democratic Party and of democracy and she has earned our support.
Nina Turner might as well be a Republican.
Michael M. Lederman, M.D.
Cleveland Heights