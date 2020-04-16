Thank you to all the grocery stores for remaining open and accommodating their customers either with special times, special curbside pickup or home drop-off.

Miles Farmers Market has chosen to remain open and is taking advantage of their captive audience by charging $20 per curbside pickup. Your staff would be there anyway. I’m sure they would receive a tip. You should be embarrassed, that during such a vulnerable time, you continue to take advantage of your loyal customers.

I wonder how many will remain loyal after this?

Terri Lurie

University Heights

