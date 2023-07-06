You may wonder about my obsession with last names in the obits. It is because I was the obit editor at The Cleveland Press for three years. Although that assignment was “punishment” for wanting better assignments, I enjoyed doing the stories behind the names.

That introduces the last name of Cantor. No, not the famous, old movie star Eddie, but David Joel. I’m sorry, but I could not find out whether he was a hazzan at Washington Hebrew Congregation. But there was in my life a Cantor who was a cantor in Cleveland as we used to called him.

So, we have a duo of Cantor Cantors. But at the Cleveland Jewish Center on East 105th Street, music was as large an attraction as its choir. Even non-Jewish people would show up for erev Shabbos services when the cantor and the choir would sing the prayers. Most special were some prayers sung as a duet with choir leader Abe Herzog, a bass, and young choir member Larry Saffier, a tenor.

David Brown

North Bethesda, Md.

