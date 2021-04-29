Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas waves a red herring by claiming the Palestine Liberation Organization is being tarnished by a 1987 United States law labeling it a terrorist organization. At the J Street national conference, he said he’s ready to “remove obstacles” to relations with the U.S.
The 1964 PLO Charter demands the annihilation of every Jew in Israel. Those annihilation clauses have never been revoked as per Article 33 of the PLO Charter which requires a two-thirds vote at a meeting specifically called to revoke the annihilation clauses. Such a meeting has never occurred. The PLO Charter does not authorize oral revocations.
The PLO is a terrorist organization because the unrevoked annihilation of the Jews’ clauses in its charter declare it so. Nothing the U.S. did in 1987 changes the PLO’s 1964 Charter and its unrevoked commitment to the annihilation of the Jews of Israel.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.