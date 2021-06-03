Regarding Auschwitz and the sign upon entry. I happen to wonder at the unorthodoxy that leaves the sign uncovered for the eye today to just ease upon it the words, “Arbeit macht frei.”
Why does it have a need to be seen anyhow in this era, when anyone knows the atrocity is more than the pain we remind ourselves of how we lapsed into mad oblivious thought from the energy that looks upon a scene of hard word? I think it should be kept up, but covered much of the year, and that more than anything else can speak for a Jewish response more, too. I would consider that an Orthodox place of health.
Craig Brenner
Copley