Buried on Page 25 in the July 21 Cleveland Jewish News was a very short article about a resolution of the House of Representatives reaffirming its support for Israel (“House shows support for Israel after Dem’s comments about ‘racist’ state”). This resolution did not mention Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., by name. But the article accurately reported this resolution “clearly was a response to her recent remarks” in which she described Israel as a “racist state.”
I am surprised that this article did not also mention a letter signed by 43 House Democrats that did condemn Jayapal by name.
I am even more surprised that this article did not mention this letter from the 43 House Democrats was not signed by our own member of Congress, Rep. Shontel Brown. That perhaps is because Brown is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, chaired by her close friend, Jayapal. And according to ProPublica, Brown has voted with Jayapal about 97% of the time.
The Democratic Majority for Israel and American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s Super PAC United Democracy Project spent close to $1.5 million to boost Rep. Shontel Brown during her last election campaign. Her unwillingness to take a public stand against an antisemitic comment by Jayapal might cause one to wonder if these organizations are being played.
Alan Rapoport
Cleveland Heights