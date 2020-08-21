The Aug. 14 story, “Biden’s VP pick Harris strong supporter of Israel,” lacked clear facts to validate the headline.
If readers go to whitehouse.gov, the facts about President Donald Trump’s vision of peace, prosperity and a brighter future for Israel and the Palestinian people details a clear path forward for peace in the region.
The recent historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will promote diplomatic relations for generations to come. It is the most significant breakthrough toward peace in the Middle East in over 20 years. Trump brings peace through strength for Israel and the United States. By abandoning the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, many Middle Eastern countries took note and want to make peace with Israel.
Trump has initiated many policies in Israel’s interest. In 2017, his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was followed by relocating the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He is the most pro-Israel president in our lifetime. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently mentions how appreciative he is of Trump.
The stakes have never been higher for our future and for Israel. Lawless groups and paid protesters, such as Antifa, are wreaking havoc on Minneapolis and other U.S. cities. They will likely continue their attacks leading up to November. We need to keep America prosperous, safe and strong, and preserve Israel as our strong economic partner. Research the facts before you cast your vote.
As Ronald Reagan said, “We are never more than one generation away from extinction.”
Sherrie Kantarovich
Beachwood