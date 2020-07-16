Since the struggle to combat COVID-19 began, we have been deluged with copious amounts of information about the pandemic.
Very early in the crisis, Dr. Amy Acton became the medical authority most respected and trusted by millions of our fellow Ohioans. Her expertise, honesty and extraordinary interpersonal and public communication skills have earned her enormous acclaim here in Ohio and across the United States. She has an amazing ability to present and explain complex concepts and data with clarity and simplicity. As the horrific war against COVID-19 continues, the accuracy of her perceptions, insights and foresight has repeatedly been validated.
Many times during Gov. Mike DeWine’s frequent coronavirus-related press briefings, he has emphatically and sincerely articulated his great personal and professional admiration for her.
The quality most responsible for her being revered as a “hero in a white coat” in the hearts of the vast majority of our fellow Ohioans is her personal demeanor. Her sincerity, compassion, empathy, humility and selfless dedication to the well-being of others are inspirational.
Of course, there are those who vehemently disapprove of Ohio’s careful, caution-based approach to reopening our state’s economy. Some individuals have expressed their opposition in the form of insensitive, repulsive rhetoric and actions, specifically targeting her.
I sincerely hope that her new role as DeWine’s chief medical adviser will afford her more time for her family and personal life. In the hearts and minds of millions of us, you are Ohio’s doctor.
Marion Lanham
North Olmsted