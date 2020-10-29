One of the most important principles of journalism is truthfulness and accuracy. I was shocked and saddened to see that the Cleveland Jewish News published an ad stating as fact that the Biden family “got very rich selling America out to China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.”
I do respect the right of the signers to support the president, but it was highly disturbing to me that they and the CJN would report this information as fact when all of this has yet to be proven – or should I say, more importantly, perhaps disproven? The word “purportedly” should have been used in the ad.
Here in the United States, do we not live in a nation where we are innocent before proven guilty?
Anita Gray
Beachwood