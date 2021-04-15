Great article in the Cleveland Jewish News by Staff Reporter Becky Raspe. (“ADL’s James Pasch says anti-Semitism on rise,” April 9). I read the copy that gets sent to my girlfriend’s parents’ house.
I was raised Catholic, although not very religious. I have been following the rise in anti-Semitism in recent years and have been saddened by it, as much as troubled. I am glad the article said Jews and non-Jews alike must speak out against this hate. As we know hate fosters more hate, we must drive that into oblivion.
Thanks for the piece and I am glad I got the chance to read it. I will always speak out against this disgusting rhetoric in our community.
Michael Cancelliere
Cleveland