Great article in the Cleveland Jewish News by Staff Reporter Becky Raspe. (“ADL’s James Pasch says anti-Semitism on rise,” April 9). I read the copy that gets sent to my girlfriend’s parents’ house.

I was raised Catholic, although not very religious. I have been following the rise in anti-Semitism in recent years and have been saddened by it, as much as troubled. I am glad the article said Jews and non-Jews alike must speak out against this hate. As we know hate fosters more hate, we must drive that into oblivion.

Thanks for the piece and I am glad I got the chance to read it. I will always speak out against this disgusting rhetoric in our community.

Michael Cancelliere

Cleveland

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.