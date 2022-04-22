The April 15 ad from the Democratic Majority for Israel cheapens political discourse in our community and obscures many other issues that are important to voters in Ohio’s 11th District.
In her own words mere pages away, Nina Turner acknowledges the contribution of American Jews to the civil rights movement, highlights her track record of working with our community as an elected official and reiterates her belief that “every Israeli deserves to live in dignity, security and with the opportunity for prosperity.”
Yet DMFI remains committed to portraying Turner as an anti-Israel Jew hater. The ad misrepresents every one of Turner’s positions relating to issue, from foreign aid to boycott, divestment and sanctions. Turner says herself that she does not endorse BDS, yet she’s attacked for failing to condemn the movement. Turner never mentioned cutting security funding for Iron Dome in Jewish Insider’s questionnaire, yet DMFI underhandedly mentions it here to scare Jewish voters. DMFI pays for ads that distort the truth and then cries “antisemitism” when they get called out for it.
I would welcome a vigorous debate within the Jewish community about things that matter to Ohio District 11 voters. Whether that’s Israel-Palestine or income inequality or abortion rights or the environment, we should be able to talk about these issues with the precision and nuance that we all deserve. Sadly, however, we’ll have to keep waiting for an honest debate until groups like DMFI stop misleading Cleveland’s Jews about congressional candidates’ positions.
Ben Becker
Shaker Heights