I am the grandmother of Noah Goldberg, a beautiful soul and gentle young man with autism. His parents, along with many others, have worked for six years on building a safe and secure community for his future and that of his friends ... as they realize that they will not always be here.
He is 24 years old and they are approaching 60.
The Ursuline Sisters have welcomed the idea of using 3 acres of their property for this dream of housing and nurturing adults like Noah. But neighbors have come forward to object. Why? What kind of people are we that turn away from those who need us in order to live in safety and security? Do we deny this in order to maintain a perfect homogenous suburb?
Citizens of Pepper Pike, have a heart.
Francine Loveman
Mayfield Heights