Usually, I stand and cheer when reading the words of the advertisement,
Another Vu. The July 3 statement, however, elicited a very different reaction.
Another Vu opines that because now, finally, Americans confronting racism has gone mainstream, Jews should “love Israel enough to oppose annexation of occupied territories and routine Palestinian repression – before boycott, divestment and sanctions and condemnation of Israel go mainstream in America.”
First, a comparison of the treatment of Blacks in the United States with that of Palestinians in Israel is deeply flawed as well as offensive to all of us to whom Black Lives Matter a lot. On that note, while I have much respect for CJN Columnist Cliff Savren, his similar comparison in the July 10 issue
warrants some examination (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter”).
Second, the object should not be for us to attack Israel in an effort to prevent BDS and other acts of anti-Semitiism on the part of this country, its corporations and its citizens. The object, instead, should be one of education of our citizenry, so that America’s support of Israel remains steadfast and continues to be seen for what it is: moral, vital and in our best interests.
Naomi Stein
University Heights