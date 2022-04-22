Thank you for running former state Sen. Nina Turner’s ad in the Passover edition of the Cleveland Jewish News. Her statement to your readers reflects the Turner I’ve known for nearly 20 years as a decent person, a woman of faith and a friend to the Jewish community.
Her ad was paid for by the “Nina Turner for US” campaign that bears her name. A few pages later, another ad attributed to “DMFIPAC,” a dark money group bearing nobody’s name and supporting Turner’s opponent, goes on to defame Turner.
I’ve also known U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown for many years as a decent person and public servant. So it is troubling that she would allow lies, half-truths and character assassination on her behalf by groups like DMFIPAC to sully her own good name. Our Jewish tradition has a term for this kind of advertising: “lashon hara,” meaning “evil speech,” which is strictly forbidden under Jewish law (“Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile.” Psalms 34:13).
I urge your readers to not be misled by the dark money all too pervasive now in campaign advertising being used here in Cleveland to spread lies about Turner.
Marty Gelfand
Cleveland Heights