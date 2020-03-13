The affiliation between Montefiore and Menorah Park is the most important and exciting development in Jewish Cleveland in many decades. Bringing together two of Ohio’s biggest and best senior care organizations will assure excellent service to our community for generations to come.
This has energized us to renew our commitment and work even harder to assure our ability to meet the critical needs of our community in the 21st century. We are confident this new organization will be another wonderful example of Cleveland’s standing as the most generous and supportive Jewish community in the country. We hope you will join us in making this happen.
Susan Hurwitz, Chair
Rick Rivitz, President
Menorah Park Foundation