The most precious gift of the Torah is peace (Pirkei Avos 1:12).
According to Proverbs 3:17, all the paths to wisdom are peaceful.
How can we find peace?
According to The Beatles: “Love is all you need.”
That is not true. We also need knowledge of Hashem’s ways.
Isaiah 11:9 states that in the time of the “Age of Peace,” knowledge of G-d will be as plentiful as “water covering the seabed.”
Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski and Miriam Adahan, who has a Ph.D., suggest methods that combine love and knowledge. Those methods are the Twelve Step Program and Emotional Maturity Established Through Torah.
Both programs provide: role models, study materials and groups of support.
Both programs teach how to be assertive.
In order for the Jewish people to be assertive we need to: refine our character; perform, with love, those of the 613 Commandments that can be performed today; and cleave to G-d with all of our heart, soul and resources.
In order for non-Jewish nations to be assertive, they need to use the same methods, performing the Seven Laws of Noah instead of the 613 Commandments. Chabad.org explains the Seven Laws of Noah at “7 Noahide Laws: Universal Morality.”
In order to study G-d’s ways, we the people need to study the written and oral Torah, cognitive therapy and the work of scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
According to the Rambam’s “Thirteen Principles of Faith,” the “Age of Peace” will arrive no matter what we do. May we expedite its peaceful arrival.
Amie Glazer
Beachwood