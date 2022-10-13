Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.