Merle Glick’s letter to the editor resonates with me because I also served in Germany during World War II. (“Jews’ loyalty questioned, Sept. 30”) But one experience was unique.

At one point, our unit was transported to a new battle area on 40-by-8-foot rail cars. Yes, the same type used to transport Jews to the concentration camps. The designation referred to the French-made cars originally designed to transport 40 soldiers and eight horses. We were so jam-packed we slept standing up. I still get chills reliving that.

But Glick’s letter addresses something few readers get – living through the Hitler/Musolini era. If you did, there was a 1930s’ radio soap opera show aptly titled “As The World Turns.” Those words still resonate with me at age 96.

By the way, if Glick went to Glenville High School, I may have known him there.

David Brown

North Bethesda, Md.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.