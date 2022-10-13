Merle Glick’s letter to the editor resonates with me because I also served in Germany during World War II. (“Jews’ loyalty questioned, Sept. 30”) But one experience was unique.
At one point, our unit was transported to a new battle area on 40-by-8-foot rail cars. Yes, the same type used to transport Jews to the concentration camps. The designation referred to the French-made cars originally designed to transport 40 soldiers and eight horses. We were so jam-packed we slept standing up. I still get chills reliving that.
But Glick’s letter addresses something few readers get – living through the Hitler/Musolini era. If you did, there was a 1930s’ radio soap opera show aptly titled “As The World Turns.” Those words still resonate with me at age 96.
By the way, if Glick went to Glenville High School, I may have known him there.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.