I am writing to express my dismay that an organization that bills itself as America’s Pro-Israel lobby is blindly supporting those who undermine the very nature of our democracy. Yet, that is what AIPAC has done by endorsing congressional candidates who have defied the Constitution and attempted to block congressional certification of a duly elected president.
Over three dozen of AIPAC’s endorsees supported former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the election was stolen, and objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win. Endorsee U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is perhaps the most outrageous example – he has refused to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation and joined failed lawsuits blocking certification of Biden’s election. Jordan has put party before country and should not be endorsed by AIPAC.
AIPAC’s endorsement reasoning is that they are a single-issue endorser, however I believe that AIPAC should not be endorsing any candidate who doesn’t believe in democracy at home. Many leading Jewish spokespeople, including retired leader of the Anti-Defamation League, Abe Foxman, have noted endorsing and contributing to those candidates who threaten America’s democracy can only be bad for US-Israeli relations, as democracy is the core of what unites both countries.
Being a single-issue endorser should not be an excuse for endangering the democratic principles that are the foundation of the US-Israel relationship. As a J Street supporter of a pro-peace, pro-Israel, pro-two-state solution, pro-aid to Israel organization, I am proud that J Street has pledged to never endorse anti-democratic candidates.
Richard Margolius, Member, Executive Committee
JStreet Cleveland
Shaker Heights