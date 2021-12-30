Kol hakavod to the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company for agreeing to publish the Akron Jewish News. As a native Akronite (and Akronism) now living in Jerusalem, I have relied on the Akron Jewish News website for news from the Akron Jewish community. As a longtime Clevelander and former subscriber to the Cleveland Jewish News, I have appreciated the CJN’s commitment to news of interest to its local Jewish community.
I urge the CJPC to follow up on its digitizing of the Cleveland Jewish News by undertaking a digitization of the Akron Jewish News archives, so these can be available to historians and genealogists.
Eric Mack
Jerusalem