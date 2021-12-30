Kol hakavod to the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company for agreeing to publish the Akron Jewish News. As a native Akronite (and Akronism) now living in Jerusalem, I have relied on the Akron Jewish News website for news from the Akron Jewish community. As a longtime Clevelander and former subscriber to the Cleveland Jewish News, I have appreciated the CJN’s commitment to news of interest to its local Jewish community.

I urge the CJPC to follow up on its digitizing of the Cleveland Jewish News by undertaking a digitization of the Akron Jewish News archives, so these can be available to historians and genealogists.

Eric Mack

Jerusalem

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.