I am a conservative.

I have no hesitation in acknowledging and calling out, anti-Semites and racists on the right, who are, more often than not, kooks on the fringe.

Why is it that my liberal friends cannot bring themselves to acknowledge the anti-Semitism and racists on the left, who are, more often than not, college students, professors and congress people, and therefore, in the mainstream.

Case in point: The article in the June 12 CJN, “Interfaith Leaders: Hate is a Virus Ohio Can’t Afford,” decries, and blames, right-wing extremists and white supremacy for the very real evils of racism and anti-Semitism. But those evils will never be defeated unless you seek them out under whatever rock they may be hiding, on the left or on the right.

Turning a blind eye to hatred, whether it lurks in someone else’s bailiwick, or your own, will never lead to reform.

Leonard Ehrenreich

Beachwood

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.