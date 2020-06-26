I am a conservative.
I have no hesitation in acknowledging and calling out, anti-Semites and racists on the right, who are, more often than not, kooks on the fringe.
Why is it that my liberal friends cannot bring themselves to acknowledge the anti-Semitism and racists on the left, who are, more often than not, college students, professors and congress people, and therefore, in the mainstream.
Case in point: The article in the June 12 CJN, “Interfaith Leaders: Hate is a Virus Ohio Can’t Afford,” decries, and blames, right-wing extremists and white supremacy for the very real evils of racism and anti-Semitism. But those evils will never be defeated unless you seek them out under whatever rock they may be hiding, on the left or on the right.
Turning a blind eye to hatred, whether it lurks in someone else’s bailiwick, or your own, will never lead to reform.
Leonard Ehrenreich
Beachwood