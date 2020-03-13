Since the sham Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump that had neither documents nor witnesses, we have been living in a dictatorship that daily tries to weaken the legislative and judicial sections of the U.S. government.
But I have not noticed any real changes in our society. The meritocracy, both white and non-white, Jewish and non-Jewish, continues with indifference to the manipulative lies of bigots. The hopeless, be they very rich or very poor, still worship the gods of apathy and cynicism. Taxpayers continue to give millions of dollars in salaries and benefits to lapdogs like U.S. Sen. Robert Portman; unintelligent thugs like U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan; and dishonest lawyers like Pat Cipollone, who defended the dictator even though he is a fact witness to Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The emboldened Heartland still makes war against immigrants of color, our allies, Jews, Palestinians, scientists and intellectuals. The 30-foot statue of Richard Wagner, Hitler’s mentor and one of the greatest anti-Semites that the world has ever produced, still looms proudly over Lake Erie in Edgewater Park, just as it has for more than 100 years.
Shame has given way to tolerance.
But I have noticed one change: we no longer have our own names, regardless of what it says on our birth certificates. All of us are now named Marie Yovanovich, the civil servant who lost everything, because she dared to be professional.
Steve Wolotsky
Lakewood