Regarding Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s column of June 11, she justifiably brings attention to a situation where the history of Memorial Day was not acknowledged (“The truth can’t be silenced,” June 11). But her column quickly devolved into bashing “racist” America.
We must learn from our past, good and bad. Many of our founders were slaveholders. They were part of a culture that had existed since antiquity and still does elsewhere. Yet, they somehow had the foresight to pen documents that have served as the blueprint for the progress we have made over the years. We should learn about slavery. The Civil War was the only war in history fought to free slaves. Julius Rosenwald. Tulsa. Civil rights movement. Racism is no longer enshrined in law or public policy. There will always be bigots and racists. We Jews know this well. But we are not a racist society. While not perfect, we’ve come a long way.
Particularly toxic is the almost casually inserted line about our empowering police to kill countless Blacks. It is a lie. Are there bad apples? A few, as in all professions. But every bad action, and outcome, is not about race (even Keith Ellison had to admit this). It is a lie which gives oxygen to destructive ideas like defunding the police. Those who suffer most from this lie live in neighborhoods which rely heavily on police for safety and security, basic human rights. Those who parrot this lie rarely retire to these neighborhoods at night. The truth, not political correctness, will set us free.
Lisa Muskal, University Heights
Benno Rosenthal, Beachwood
Doreen Warn, Beachwood