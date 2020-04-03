Apollo’s Fire has provided outstanding baroque concerts. However, it seems that at its “O Jerusalem!” concert on March 11 to an almost full house in the Gardner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, it veered off track. Grammy award-winning Director Jeannette Sorrell allowed Palestinian musician Zafer Tawil about two minutes of time on stage in the middle of the concert to present anti-Israel comments. He began by describing walking through Old Jerusalem’s four quarters to his Palestinian home. He mentioned the fragrances, sounds and sights. Then he transitioned to what he called the Israel occupation, soldiers with military rifles and a teenage Palestinian boy shot by Israeli soldiers. This was not what I expected at an Apollo’s Fire concert.
Jeffry L. Weiler
Highland Heights